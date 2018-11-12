Death notices - Monday evening, November 12, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly the U.S.

The death has taken place of Colm McGlynn, Fog House, Figary, Fahan and formerly Seattle, Washington, U.S.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Tooban, Burnfoot with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, 15 November, 5pm - 8pm.

Friday, 16 November, 3pm - 8pm.

Funeral Saturday morning, November 17, leaving Funeral Home at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by private cremation.

Kathleen Emery,née Fuery of Warwickshire, England and formerly of Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Kathleen Emery,née Fuery of Milby Drive, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England and formerly of Brenter, Dunkineely.

Remains arriving on Tuesday at 6pm to Our Lady of the Angels Church, Nuneaton. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by cremation at the Heart of England Crematorium.

Ellen Longwill née Lynch of Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Buncrana

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Ellen Longwill nee Lynch, 47 St Mary’s Crescent, Barrhead, Paisley and formerly of Aughaweel, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains will be welcomed into St John the Evangelist Church, Barrhead on Tuesday evening 13th November at 5.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning 14th November at 9.30am

Burial afterwards in St Conval’s Cemetery, Barrhead.

Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan

The death has taken place at her residence of Una McGinty, Drim, Commeen, Cloghan.

Her remains will leave her home on Wednesday at 11.15am for 12noon Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu if desired to Cloghan Day Centre c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Ellen Kennedy née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Burtonport

The death has occurred of Ellen Kennedy née Campbell, The Diamond, Dungloe and formerly from Ramport, Burtonport.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home this evening, Monday, October 12 from 6pm and Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Tuesday November 13 from 3.30pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Columbas Church, Acres for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, November 14 at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Ballindrait

The death has occurred of Josie Gallagher, Meenalig, Cloghan, formerly of Riverdale House, Ballindrait and Drumleen, Ballindrait.

His remains will repose in his home from 6pm on Monday November 12th, with funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Robert McMonagle Collon, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Robert McMonagle, Collon, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 2pm to Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh for Funeral Service at 2.45pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Bridie Hirrell, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Bridie Hirrell, Giblin, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Ard Aoibhinn Alzheimer’s Unit, Carndonagh Community Hospital, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors. Family time from 11pm to 11am. There's a one-way traffic system in place.

Sarah Robinson, Garryharry, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Sarah Robinson, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Funeral service in the family home on Tuesday at 2pm, followed by burial in Gortlee cemetery.

House private at the request of the deceased. Neighbours and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Bella Kelly, 14 Gaddyduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bella Kelly, 14 Gaddyduff, Clonmany.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 12.20pm going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gillepsie Funeral Directors, Clonmany or Buncrana.

