Soccer referee assaulted and injured  in Westmeath is a Donegal native

The referee hospitalised following a vicious assault at the end of a soccer game in the Midlands at the weekend is a native of Donegal and a former Donegal League player.

Daniel Sweeney is from the Chapel Road, Dungloe and is a former Aaranmore United player having played for a number of seasons for the Island club in the Donegal League.

He lives in Tullamore, Co Offaly and is an experienced referee and one of the league's leading referees. He was hospitalised following an incident at the end of an adult soccer match in the Combined Counties League between Horseleap and Mullingar Town.

The game was played in Horseleap, on the Westmeath/Offaly border, and he suffered the injuries when he was allegedly attacked by a number of Mullingar players and a spectator.

He was removed to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore where he was diagnosed with having a broken jaw and nose and damage to his eye socket.

The action has been condemned by the Combined Counties Football League with the League’s chairman Sean Montgomery saying the action was “completely and utterly unacceptable.”

The chairman also said no stone would be left unturned in how the incident will be dealt with. The incident has been highlighted in the national media throughout the day.