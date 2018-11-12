Plight of homelessness highlighted at sleep-out

Largely associated with the larger cities like Dublin, Cork and Galway homelessness is now a very real and looming crisis which is reaching into Ireland’s smaller towns and villages including Donegal,according to the North West Simon Community.

On Saturday night last the Donegal Democrat/DPP joined over 40 people from McElhinney’s Store in Ballybofey “sleeping rough” to highlight the tragedy of homelessness and raise much-needed funds for the North West Simon Community.

Afterwards, Collette Ferguson, the Donegal development officer with North West Simon said the service is as busy as ever.

“People don’t really realise the extent of the problem here in Donegal,” she said.

“It is more associated with the larger cities. It is more of a hidden crisis, with the attitude ‘if you don’t see it, it doesn’t exist’ prevailing.

Sandra Devenney, Business Manager with McElhinney's who organised the event brings a dawn snack to Jason Quigley and his partner April McManus who spent the night on the street PICTURE: MATT BRITTON

“The reality is that our service alone in the county has increased by 25% in the last year which speaks volumes. We have permanent housing in Letterkenny which houses 33 people and this is full.

“Unless rough sleepers are seen sleeping on cardboard, the public seem unaware of the problem. There are people sleeping in B/B’s, hotels, emergency hostels, sofa surfing and overcrowded family homes.

“There are people who have worked hard all their lives and raised their families now finding themselves very vulnerable. Many have to decide whether they can afford the rent and just go without the heat. The option of just buying a newspaper can become a major decision.”

Collette added, “The root cause of this is the complete lack of affordable housing, no social housing, mental and physical health issues to name but a few. This is a problem that is not going away. It simply has to be addressed.”

John McElhinney of McElhinney’s, who slept out with his staff on Saturday night, told the Democrat/DPP, “I feel very privileged to be here with my staff tonight . We have all learned a lot. It has been cold, uncomfortable and practically impossible to sleep but the big difference is that we can soon return to our own warm beds and a get good hot shower.

“Those affected cannot do this. Tonight has made us all just so aware of the problems that people are experiencing in an economy that is reputed to be one of the best in the world.

“I am a proud Ballybofey man tonight. The local people have been arriving with soup, sandwiches, teas and coffee and the younger people coming from the pubs have all stopped to chat and donate a few euro.

“It has been a heartwarming experience for each and every one of us.

“What makes me particularly proud is that every cent raised here tonight will stay in Donegal.”