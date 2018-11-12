WEATHER
Today's weather in Donegal
It will be cool, bright and showery today with occasional sunny breaks. Met Éireann forecast that some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times near the coast will veer southwest later in the day. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees.
Showers will continue to occur early tonight but they will gradually die away overnight, allowing clear periods to develop. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius with isolated mist patches. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes, will back southerly by morning.
