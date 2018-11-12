Today's weather in Donegal

It will be cool, bright and showery today with occasional sunny breaks. Met Éireann forecast that some of the showers will be heavy and thundery with a risk of hail. Moderate southerly breezes, fresh at times near the coast will veer southwest later in the day. Highs of 9 to 11 degrees.

Showers will continue to occur early tonight but they will gradually die away overnight, allowing clear periods to develop. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius with isolated mist patches. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes, will back southerly by morning.