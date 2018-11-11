Fergus Cleary's Island Wake at the Abbey Centre for Cancer Care West

It's hoped there will be a huge local turnout to Tuesday night's performance of The Island Wake by Fergus Cleary in the Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon which is for a very special cause.

The play has enjoyed great reviews for performances in November and January in The Balor Theatre and Tuesday night's production - to raise funds for the Cancer Care West charity which does wonderful work - is guaranteed to leave you smiling as Cleary's laconic wit is as wonderful as it is funny.

This is a captivating, imaginative comedy based on island life, its personalities and circumstance.

As a child Fergus Cleary made many visits to the island off the west coast where his mother was born and reared. Without electricity until 1999, the island was a unique place. Islanders made their own fun through song ans storytelling.

In this play Fergus recalls an island paradise with beaches on both northern and southern sides, free from traffic and such dangers. Fergus takes these memories, and along with many humorous stories and sayings from the island folk, deftly weaves them intoo a captivating tale of island life and island wit.

The end result is a unique comedy, at once funny, entertaining and nostalgic that will stay with you long after the final curtain.

The Island Wake, in aid of Cancer Care West, is on this Tuesday 13th November @ 8pm, tickets €12/10, booking @ 071-98-51375, email: info@abbeycentre.ie