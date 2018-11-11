James Duffy - Donegal's only Victoria Cross recipient in WWI

Donegal's only Victoria Cross recipient in WWI was Letterkenny soldier James Duffy who never dwelt on his heroic feat in Palestine when under enemy fire where he rescued two severely wounded comrades.

After the war he was employed in Port Ballyraine, Letterkenny unloading coal boats.

Pte James Duffy VC was born at Thorr, Crolly, Gweedore, on 17 November 1889. As a young baby he was brought to live in Bonagee, Letterkenny. He enlisted in Glasgow on the 1st December 1914 and was posted to the 6th Battalion, Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers.

The Battalion was sent to Gallipoli, later to Egypt and onto Palestine in September 1917 as part of the British invasion of Palestine.

On the 27 December 1917, Private Duffy’s heroic actions saved the lives of two of his comrades.

He was presented with the Victoria Cross by King George V on 25 July 1918 at Buckingham Palace.

He is the only WWI Victoria Cross recipient from County Donegal. His VC is in the collection of the Inniskilling Museum at Enniskillen Castle, Co. Fermanagh.

CAPTAIN HENRY GALLAUGHER

Captain Henry Gallaugher was born at Balleighain, Manorcunningham in 1886. He was commissioned into the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers in 1914.

During the Battle of the Somme, Captain Gallaugher formed a party which rescued 28 men stranded in no-man’s land and he was awarded the Distinguished Service Order.

On 7 June 1917 during the Battle of Messines, Capt Gallagher’s right arm was shattered by a shell fragment.

Although urged to go back, he led his company to its objective, and while returning later to have his arm dressed, he was killed instantly by a shell.

He is buried in Lone Tree Cemetery, Belgium.