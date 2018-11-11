Abbey Arts Centre Panto is ‘on course’ for a memorable Treasure Island show

Abbey Arts Centre's fifth annual pantomime, Treaure Island, will be presented to audiences in December and adult rehearsals are in full swing.

This year's production runs from the 8th to the 15th of December, eight shows in total - one more than last year due to demand.

Directed by Ailis McIntyre, produced by Mary Daly with Musical Director Farrah Bogle and choreography by Suzanne Byrne and costumes by Paul Dunleavy, this is a really lively show which sees the action travel from Bristol on the high seas in search of fortune and more on Treasure Island.

With a cast of almost 40 adults, the community ethos of this panto will be underlined by the involvement of local children making up multiple teams for each show.

To that end, children's enrolment and first rehearsal will take place in the Abbey Arts Centre on Saturday, November 17 from 2 to 4pm. All children from age six upwards are welcome to attend. The Abbey Arts panto is a permanent fixture in the Christmas events calendar with bookings for this production already moving fast, so avoid disappointment by calling 071-98-51375 to make your booking for this wonderful show.