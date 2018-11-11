Deep sadness at the death of Vera Sheerin, Ballyshannon and Bundoran

There was something magical about Vera Sheerin when you met her, she could light up a room with her smile.

She was outgoing, she loved people, chatting, listening, visiting people, sharing a yarn, tripping down memory lane. There was a light touch to her, a happiness, a radiance, she was good company.

Everyone mentioned that in one way or another as hundreds came and went to her wake last month to offer their sympathy and to remember a truly special person.

Music, dancing - she was a great jiver - were all great passions; she was also a fine badminton player - the Friary Hall a regular venue for games that were never dull when Vera was about. She loved to travel and in particular holidays abroad and seeing new places.

News of her death on Saturday, September 29th, was learned of with a mixture of shock and deep sadness.

A daughter of the late Robbie and Tess McShea, Belvedere House, Market Street, Ballyshannon, she and her siblings, Margaret, Pauric and Joan are from a family well known and held in high esteem across the county and beyond.

School days were spent at St Catherine’s and then the Sacred Heart Secondary School, after school she worked in the Erne Hosiery at Portnason.

Married to Ray Sheerin, they had two daughters, Sinead and Nicola and one granddaughter, Caoimhe, who, quite literally, was the apple of her eye.

Vera was hugely popular and apart from the loss felt by her siblings and her immediate family, the loss felt by her nieces and her nephews and so many others is palpable too; a great friend, her death has been deeply felt by so many.

That sense of loss was underlined at her funeral mass where Canon Ramon Munster, Fr Vincent Gallogely and Vera’s cousin, Fr Peter McAnenly officiated.

Vera, who was 68, lived at West End, Bundoran.

Her passing leaves a huge void in the lives of so many, she is sadly missed by all who knew her in a life that was lived to the full, a life that brought so much joy and laughter.

May she rest in peace.