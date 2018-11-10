Donegal student wins special recognition award at ESB Creative Tech Fest

Pictured is Catherine McCready from Foroige Killybegs who received the ‘ESB Techspacer Special Recognition Award’ at the recently held ESB Creative Tech Fest event in the Google Foundry, Dublin. Catherine was recognised for her contribution as a Techspacer at the awards, which celebrates the creations, inventions and inspirations of young people across the country in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths) and Digital Creativity.