John Downey among attendance at 10th anniversary ceremony in south Donegal

John Downey, granted bail on Thursday following his arrest earlier this week in relation to an extradition warrant for offences relating to a 1972 bombing in Enniskillen in which two members of the British Army were killed, was among the attendance today at a 10th Anniversary Commemoration near Ballintra.

The 10th Anniversary Commemoration ceremony for the former Mayor of Ballyshannon PJ. Branley and Dessie McNulty, Ballintra, who lost their lives in a tragic accident at Ballymagroarty, Ballintra was attended by a large number of people.

The ceremony included the immediate families, Deputies Pearse Doherty and Martin Kenny as well as Conor Murphy MLA and Gemma Dolan MLA.

Sinn Féin councillors were also in attendance at a ceremony which was described as a "poignant occasion for all".

Mr. Downey is challenging a European extradition warrant on suspicion of the killing of two soldiers 46 years ago.

At his hearing on Thursday last, the court was told that Mr. Downey had worked in a positive manner for the peace process and has been involved in reconciliation work

He told the Democrat that he felt that there was no case to answer but that he would strongly challenge the warrant.

Asked how he felt, he joked "Well, I will have to say I was treated very well over the few days and had my breakfast every day, something I mightn't bother with at home.

"I haven't felt as wanted for a long, long time."