Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, November 10

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joe Kelly, Galway and Killybegs

- Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny

- Robert Catterson, Gaoth Dobhair

- Margaret McBride Larganreagh, Downings

- Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dublin, formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston

- Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

- James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff

- Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey

- Samuel Cole, formerly of Drumbarnett, Bogay, Newtowncunningham

Joe Kelly, Aran Islands, Galway, and formerly St. Cummons Hill, Killybegs

The death has occured of Joe Kelly Aran Islands, Galway and formerly St. Commons Hill, Killybegs. Remains reposing at St. Cummons Hill on Sunday from 4pm. to 11pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 10 30am. to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 11 at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & sons Funeral Directors.

Parking available at Dunne’s Stores during the wake.

Robert Catterson, Curransport, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Catterson, Curransport, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday for 11am Mass in St. Colmcille Church in Cnoc Fola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm. House private from 10pm until 10am.

Margaret McBride Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Margaret McBride, Larganreagh, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, November 11, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dublin, formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dorset Street, Dublin and formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Saturday November 10, with viewing from 6pm and Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from Kelly’s Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 10.20am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan.

Her remains will repose at her home from 2pm on Saturday, November 10.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff

The death has taken place of James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff. His remains are reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 12.20pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Burial in adjacent cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director, Culdaff.

Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St.Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Anne Murphy, Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey, on Sunday from 11am until rosary at 10 pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday, November 12 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Concern c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Parking available at the Jackson’s Hotel Leisure Centre Car Park, Ballybofey.

Samuel Cole, formerly of Drumbarnett, Bogay, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Samuel Cole, formerly of Drumbarnett, Bogay, Newtowncunningham. He died at his son William’s residence at Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at William’s residence.

Funeral Service there on Sunday November 11 at 2.30pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot at Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.