Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, November 10, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 11 at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & sons Funeral Directors.

Parking available at Dunne’s Stores during the wake.

Margaret McBride Larganreagh, Downings

The death has taken place of Margaret McBride Larganreagh, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, November 11, going to the church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dublin, formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dorset Street, Dublin and formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe from 8pm on Friday, November 9, with Rosary at 9pm, and again on Saturday November 10, with viewing from 6pm and Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from Kelly’s Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 10.20am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan.

Her remains will repose at her home from 2pm on Saturday, November 10.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Daniel Flood, Newtown, Drumgorman, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Daniel Flood, Newtown, Drumgorman, Donegal Town.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund to any family member or R Faulkner Funerals.

Patrick Dinny Gallagher of Chapel Road, Brinalack and formerly of Crolly

The death has taken place of Patrick Dinny Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinaleck, formerly of Carnagogue, Crolly.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Brinaleck.

Burial afterwards to Magheragallen Cemetery.

Philomena Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Philomena Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff.

Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Directors.

Gladys Keating née Given, Harrow, London and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place at St Luke's Hospice, Harrow, London of Gladys Keating née Given, Hatch End, Harrow, London and formerly Hillhead, Ardara on October 29.

Funeral Mass at Church Of The Holy Family Ardara this Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Eileen Doherty, 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her late residence of Eileen Doherty, 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.40am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff

The death has taken place of James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff. His remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from his late home on Sunday 11th November at 12.20 p.m. for 1.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Burial in adjacent cemetery. Family time please from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director, Culdaff.

Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at St.Eunan’s Nursing Home,Letterkenny, of Marie Murphy, Glenfin Road, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Anne Murphy, Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey, on Sunday Nov 11th from 11am until rosary at 10 pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday Nov 12th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Concern c/o any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

Parking available at the Jackson’s Hotel, Leisure Centre Car Park, Ballybofey.

Samuel Cole, formerly of Drumbarnett, Bogay, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Samuel Cole, formerly of Drumbarnett, Bogay, Newtowncunningham. He died at his son William’s residence at Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at William’s residence from 6 pm on Friday 9th November.

Funeral Service there on Sunday November 11th at 2.30pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot at Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church.

Family time please from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

