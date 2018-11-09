Donegal hotel will house 100 people seeking international protection

The Department of Justice has confirmed to the Donegal Democrat this evening that a hotel in the county will be used as an accommodation centre for persons seeking international protection in Ireland.

The hotel in question is Caiseal Mara Hotel which is located in Moville on the Inishowen Peninsula.

A statement from the Department reads: "It will accommodate approximately 100 who will be arriving in the next three to four weeks. The timeframe of the contract with the hotel owner is a fixed period of one year."

Direct provision is the name given to the entirety of Government supports offered to persons seeking international protection. The Department of Justice and Equality offer accommodation and related services to these people while their applications are being processed.