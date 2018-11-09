Motion to come before council on cervical cancer scandal

Sinn Féin Councillor Marie-Therese Gallagher will this month table a motion before a full meeting of Donegal Council Council calling on the government to agree to demands being made by those affected by the cervical cancer scandal to immediately introduce a policy of mandatory open disclosure across the health service.

The call is amongst the key demands of the Standing4Women* campaign.

The group was set up to promote women’s issues and gender equality in Irish society.

“Just like everyone else, I have been incredibly angered and saddened by how all those women and their families who have been affected by the recent cervical check controversy have been let down and failed by the state,” Cllr Gallagher said.

“The heart breaking stories of brave women like the late Emma Mhic Mhic Mhathúna, Vicky Phelan and many others highlight the need for a serious policy and culture change in how women’s healthcare is provided and delivered here, particularly in relation to the whole area of mandatory open disclosure within the health service.

“This is why I am delighted to support this campaign from the ‘Standing4Women’ group which is calling for the introduction of legislation and policy on mandatory open disclosure independent of the patient safety bill.”

“Similarly, the campaign is calling for full disclosure in respect of the some 1800 smears which have yet to be audited, as well as a breakdown of the new packages being negotiated with laboratories carrying out smear slide analysis, including mandatory site audits."

“In a show of solidarity to all those affected by the Cervical Check scandal, I now intend to table this important motion at the next full meeting of the council which is set to convene later this month.

“And I am calling on all Councillors to back my motion and, in doing so, to send a clear message to Government that the women of this state deserve better and that this shameful episode in Irish history must not be allowed to ever happen again in future.”