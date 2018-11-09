Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, November 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny

- Margaret McBride Larganreagh, Downings

- Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dublin, formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston

- Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan

- Daniel Flood, Newtown, Drumgorman, Donegal Town

- Patrick Dinny Gallagher of Chapel Road, Brinalack and formerly of Crolly

- Philomena Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

- Gladys Keating née Given, Harrow, London and formerly of Ardara

- Eileen Doherty, 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff

Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny



The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anjo Duffy, Daly Terrace, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 5pm on Friday, November 9.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, November 11 at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid & sons Funeral Directors.

Parking available at Dunne’s Stores during the wake.

Margaret McBride Larganreagh, Downings



The death has taken place of Margaret McBride Larganreagh, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, November 11, going to the church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dublin, formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston



The death has occurred of Ann Stout, nee Curran, Dorset Street, Dublin and formerly of Castlethird, St Johnston.

Her remains will repose at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe from 8pm on Friday, November 9, with Rosary at 9pm, and again on Saturday November 10, with viewing from 6pm and Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from Kelly’s Funeral Home on Sunday morning at 10.20am going to St. Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nan Todd, Church Street, Rathmullan.

Her remains will repose at her home from 2pm on Saturday, November 10.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Daniel Flood, Newtown, Drumgorman, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Daniel Flood, Newtown, Drumgorman, Donegal Town. Remains reposing in the Chapel of Rest in Donegal Community Hospital. Remains leaving the Chapel of Rest at 6.20pm on Friday evening to St Mary’s Church Killymard for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund to any family member or R Faulkner Funerals.

Patrick Dinny Gallagher of Chapel Road, Brinalack and formerly of Crolly

The death has taken place of Patrick Dinny Gallagher, Chapel Road, Brinaleck, formerly of Carnagogue, Crolly. Remains reposing at his late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Colmcille’s Chapel, Brinaleck.

Burial afterwards to Magheragallen Cemetery.

Philomena Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Philomena Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff.

Funeral from her home on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Directors.

Gladys Keating née Given, Harrow, London and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place at St Luke's Hospice, Harrow, London of Gladys Keating née Given, Hatch End, Harrow, London and formerly Hillhead, Ardara on October 29.

Her remains will arrive in Belfast City Airport today, Friday at 1pm and will be removed to the Church Of The Holy Family Ardara arriving at 7.15pm travelling via Derry, Letterkenny, Glenties.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Eileen Doherty, 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at her late residence of Eileen Doherty, 99 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 9.40am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff

The death has taken place of James Ruddy, Oldtown, Culdaff. His remains reposing at his late home from Thursday evening.

Funeral from his late home on Sunday 11th November at 12.20 p.m. for 1.00 p.m. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Burial in adjacent cemetery. Family time please from 11 p.m. to 10 a.m. and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director, Culdaff.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.