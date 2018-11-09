Cooking up a storm in the kitchen and on the literary scene

Creeslough man, Daniel Kelly, is no stranger to whipping up a storm in the kitchen but now he is creating quite a stir in literary circles.

Daniel Kelly's debut novel 'The Fall of the Phoenix' has been receiving excellent reviews on the literary circuit.

The book which revisits the long siege of Troy. The battles fought over Troy, and the city's eventual capitulation and incineration are event which have often been retold since their first recitation by Homer.

However, seldom will they have been narrated with such close attention to detail of battle, to its reek, terror and pain, as in the account delivered within the covers of this captivating book by Daniel.

"His Troy is not only a scene of shining glory, but also a struggle for survival and mastery," one review reads.

Daniel's work has recently been nominated for the Goodreads Choice Awards in the category of historical fiction.

His book can be bought on Amazon and in Eason's in Letterkenny.

Daniel will be present on Saturday, November 10 in Eason's bookshop, Letterkenny to sign his debut novel between 1 and 3pm.

There is one thing for certain, this book is the first of many from the talented Creeslough author.