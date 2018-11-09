Huge sadness at the funeral of much loved principal

The picturesque chapel of St John the Baptist in Carrigart was full to capacity on Wednesday for the Funeral Mass of the former principal of Loreto College in Letterkenny, Ms Nora Friel.

Ms Nora Friel,59, sadly passed away on Monday last following a short battle with illness.

Fr Charlie Byrne was the main concelebrant at the Mass. Bishop Alan McGuckian was also present alongside nine other priests.

Education Minister, Joe McHugh led the funeral cortege alongside Ms Friel's three sisters Kathleen, Mary and Sophie.

Those gathered heard that Ms Friel, the eldest of four girls, had been baptised in the St John the Baptist church in Carrigart. Ms Friel was described as having a deep faith and a teacher and principal who was an inspiration to both her pupils and staff.

Ms Friel obtained her secondary education in Loreto Milford and later went to St Angela's in Sligo to undertake teacher training.

"She was always an inspiration to pupils and past pupils," he told the gathered congregation.

Nora was described as being a lovely person, kind and caring.

"Your loss is great today," Fr Byrne said.

Tributes have been pouring in for the lady since she passed away on Monday.

https://www.donegaldemocrat.ie/news/home/346014/sadness-at-passing-of-nora-friel-principal-of-loreto-letterkenny.html

The Minister for Education, Fine Gael Deputy Joe McHugh led the tributes: "Nora's impact on education will leave a lasting legacy. Her influence on so many students as a teacher and as a school principal, and her positive impact on the education system through her role as inspector, will always be remembered."

He extended his personal sympathy to Nora's family and to her other close unit at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny at this difficult time for all of them.

The school is closed today, Friday, November 9 as a mark of respect for Ms Friel.

"She was an absolute treasure and her presence will be sorely missed, by all at Letterkenny Loreto," a social media tribute from the school read.

A number of local sporting organisations also paid tribute to Ms Friel.

Among the groups that paid tribute was St Eunan's Cathedral, various GAA clubs, Letterkenny Blaze Basketball Club and Letterkenny Music and Drama Group.

Ms Friel held a great love for music and was a talented musician.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanal dhíl agus go mbeidh leaba i measc na naomh agus na n-aingeal aici.