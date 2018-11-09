Status yellow wind warning in place for Donegal

A status yellow weather warning is in place for Donegal.

Met Éireann have issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan and for all of Leinster. The warning is valid from 8am today until 7pm.

Southeasterly winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr in these areas. Gusts will exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southeast.

The warning is one of three issued across the country for today.

A status yellow weather alert for wind has been issued for Munster and Connacht, coming into effect from 4am Friday morning.

A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations of around 25 to 40mm but may exceed these limits in mountainous areas.

The warning is valid from 6am to 6pm.

A third status yellow warning for is a wind warning for Munster and Connacht. Southeasterly winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/hr. Gusts will exceed these values in exposed coastal areas and on higher ground, especially in the southwest.

This warning is valid from Friday from 4am to 3pm.

Met Eireann Meteorologist Liz Walsh commented on the upcoming spell of stormy weather on Friday.

"It’s been a rather unsettled week of weather so far with spells of wet and windy weather. Excess water has occurred on the roads at times, with spot flooding compounded by autumn leaves blocking drains.

"Our weather will remain unsettled through the rest of this week, and Met Éireann forecasters have been monitoring developments for this Friday 9th November particularly closely. There are a number of low-pressure systems or depressions dotted around the North Atlantic at present, but the one we are particularly interested in is an area of low pressure over Newfoundland in Canada which is expected to move out into the Labrador Sea tonight, Wednesday night.

"This low-pressure system will travel eastwards across the Atlantic by Friday, helped by a strong jet stream which will serve to deepen the low significantly by the time it comes close to our shores. The (by then) deep low will travel northwards to the west of Ireland during Friday, and the associated fronts will track in over Ireland during Friday morning and afternoon bringing strong winds and heavy rain and there is potential for severe and damaging gusts, especially on coasts. There is also a risk of coastal damage due to wave overtopping, with the timing of the strongest winds coinciding with high tide on some coasts," she said.