Celebrating a wonderful tradition in Fintown

The much-celebrated Éigse Sheagháin Bháin is taking place in Fintown from Friday, November 16 to Sunday, November 18.

The Headmaster of Gairmscoil Chú Uladh, Ciarán Mac Ruaidhrí, will officially open the éigse on Friday at 8.30pm in Áras Sheagháin Bháin.

Aisling Ní Churraighín, Teelin will deliver the Éigse oration: ‘Seán Ó hEochaidh agus Bailiú an Bhéaloideas i dTír Chonaill’.

Record

Ó hEochaidh worked as a fisherman in his youth. Despite a basic education, from an early age he made a written record of the oral folklore of his area.

In 1935, James Delargy of the Irish Folklore Commission appointed Ó hEochaidh to be fulltime folklore collector for the Gaeltacht area of Donegal. He once estimated that he spoke to at least 1,500 people.

The oration will be followed by the launch of the book ‘Scéalta as Tír Chonaill’ by Séamus Mac Manus. This is the sixth edition which has been translated to Irish by Mícheál Mac Giolla Easbuic.

Deis a Labhartha

On Saturday the poetry competition ‘Deis a Labhartha’ will take place in Áras Sheagháin Bháin starting at 11am.

This competition is open to competitors from Naíonraí up to class 6, as well as post primary students.

Among the trophies awarded will be the Corn Bhácúis Uí Bhaoill, Corn Cuimhneacháin Shéamuis Uí Chnáimhsí, Corn Raidió na Gaeltachta and Corn Choláiste na gCruach.

Corn Óstan Portobello will be presented to the Best Overall Competitor in the Gaeltacht Lár in the category from small infants to class two.

Corn Sheagháin Bháin will be presented to the Best Competitor from the Gaeltacht Lár in the category from class three to six. Medals will be presented to the winners in 1st , 2nd and 3rd position and all competitors will be presented with a certificate.

On Saturday night there will be night of music in Áras Sheagháin Bháin starting at 9pm.

Music will be by Fergas Mac Aoidh and friends.

Mass

The éigse continues on Sunday with Mass in St Colmcille Church, Fintown celebrated by Fr. Donnchadh Ó Baoill, at 9.30am. Prayers will be offered after Mass at the grave of Seaghán Bán.

The éigse committee wish to thank all those who have supported them in the running of this event.

Additional information available from 074 95 46071 or email: arassheainbhain@gmail.com