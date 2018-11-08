FEATURE
Create your own delicious feel good dinner
Dig into a glorious chicken curry on these dark evenings
We are going with a healthy Chicken Curry this week, low in fat, packed with flavour, with natural ingredients makes for a delicious feel good dinner.
SERVES 4
4 free range chicken breasts or 6-8 thighs, skin removed, I like to use the part boned fillets from the butcher
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 large onion
1 inch fresh root ginger, grated or crushed
3 cloves of garlic
1/2 green chilli, de-seeded and chopped
2 kaffir lime leaves
1tsp mild curry powder
350 mls chicken stock
150g french beans about an inch length
30g chopped coriander
100mls low fat Greek yogurt or creme fraiche
This is very handy if you have chicken over the weekend. It makes a great stock.
Method
Heat oil in a deep pan and add the chicken, sealing in the pan for 3 mins each side, until golden and transfer to plate.
Add the sliced onion to the pan, lowering the heat, cook for 4-5 mins until onion softens. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli, curry powder or paste, and cook for a few minutes.
Add the lime leaves, return chicken to the pan and cover with stock, simmering gently. Cover for 25 mins, add the green beans for the last 5 mins, or until softened lightly, stir in the yogurt if using and chopped coriander.
Serve with boiled rice and nan bread.
