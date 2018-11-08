Create your own delicious feel good dinner

We are going with a healthy Chicken Curry this week, low in fat, packed with flavour, with natural ingredients makes for a delicious feel good dinner.

SERVES 4

4 free range chicken breasts or 6-8 thighs, skin removed, I like to use the part boned fillets from the butcher

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 large onion

1 inch fresh root ginger, grated or crushed

3 cloves of garlic

1/2 green chilli, de-seeded and chopped

2 kaffir lime leaves

1tsp mild curry powder

350 mls chicken stock

150g french beans about an inch length

30g chopped coriander

100mls low fat Greek yogurt or creme fraiche

This is very handy if you have chicken over the weekend. It makes a great stock.

Method

Heat oil in a deep pan and add the chicken, sealing in the pan for 3 mins each side, until golden and transfer to plate.

Add the sliced onion to the pan, lowering the heat, cook for 4-5 mins until onion softens. Add the garlic, ginger, chilli, curry powder or paste, and cook for a few minutes.

Add the lime leaves, return chicken to the pan and cover with stock, simmering gently. Cover for 25 mins, add the green beans for the last 5 mins, or until softened lightly, stir in the yogurt if using and chopped coriander.

Serve with boiled rice and nan bread.