Donegal hair salon wants to hear your hair-raising stories

This week I would like to tell you a funny hair story. It happened to my sister when she was living in Italy, in Milan to be precise.

My sister is married to a lovely man called Guido and they were not long living in Milan. Like most women living in a strange country where you might not just have fully grasped the language yet, Louise set out to find a great hairdressers.

Every time she passed a salon she would have a look in the window or maybe try and spot some ‘dos’ coming out from the salon in question.

Not Fussy

She set her heart on a salon that was quite near to her house. It looked good, with large ornate mirrors, a minimalist feel to it, and two lovely men being the stylists. Louise was looking for a simple cut - short,but not very short and a simple colour, a warm brown close to her own colour.

Knowing Louise very well and her hair, she is not fussy, a 'wash n' go' kind of girl.

She explained in her very good English and the two men listened attentively in their very good Italian. It all could have gone very well if the two men had not brought in ‘an experimental technique’.

It is a technique I have seen with my own eyes, in fact, I have done it myself at a training session, with one big difference. . .

Jimmy Hendrix

When the two stylists started to take small sections each off Louise's hair and backcomb it to within an inch of its life, they then sprayed a lot of hairspray.

This is where I felt they went wrong, there is really no need for hairspray at this point.

So picture it, Louise is sitting looking at herself with her hair resembling Jimmy Hendrix. At this point there is not much she can say, they proceed to take colour from numerous bowls and hand massaging the colour to different parts of her hair, and leave her to her own thoughts. She is frightened.

After the colour process, they bring her to the wash basin where they proceed to wash and try to detangle.

This is not happening easily. They bring her back to her position and start the detangling process again but with gusto.

Louise having fine hair , this process went on for almost an hour. She was very close to jumping out of the seat and leaving but finally they finished.

Great Laugh

He went to lift the scissors but Louise refused the offer. He then proceeded to dry her hair which she just gave into.

Poor Louise left the salon with €120 less in her pocket and hair which was much bigger than she had anticipated , only to be greeted at home with, OH BEAUTIFUL WIFE.

I ask Louise to retell this story at least once a year so I can laugh my head off.

I want to hear your funny hair story for the next issue.

The best story will win our competition of a wash/cut/ treatment and blowdry.

Please send your entries through Facebook Arroo hair salon or email to me at foumcgov@yahoo.com.