NEWS
One person hospitalised after west Donegal collision
Emergency services at scene after two-vehicle collision
One person has been injured in a road traffic collision in west Donegal this morning.
The two-vehicle collision took place at about 9am on the Muckish Road in Falcarragh.
Emergency services are at the scene and one person has been taken to hospital.
The road will remain closed for a number of hours today to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out and diversions are in place.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on