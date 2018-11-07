Two appear in court in connection with fire at Donegal stable

Two people who have been charged with arson at a Donegal stables have been remanded in custody to appear at Letterkenny District Court on Monday.

Two horses died and a woman was hospitalised following a fire that broke out at around 6am on Sunday morning at Lenamore Stables in Muff.

Julie McCartney, 31, of Ashmore House, Derry, and Gerard Given, 27, 98 Circular Road, Derry are charged with arson, damage to a Scania lorry, theft of equine material and trespass at Lenamore Stables, Muff.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan said the State were refusing an application for bail in relation to McCartney. She said there could possibly be further charges.

The court heard that gardaí are trying to establish the cost of the fire and whilst they don't have a figure yet, the State estimate that the cost of the damage could run into hundreds of thousands .

Sergeant Gerry Farry said one of the horses that perished in the fire was a pedigree showjumper and was worth in excess of €100,000.

The other horse was also a pedigree showjumper. He said that a lorry was damaged and ‘the stables were gutted.’

Sgt. Farry said that Given had made threats against the injured party on October 15, he had threatened to carry out criminal damage and McCartney was with him.

“The State believe the two followed through on these threats,” he said.

The court also heard that a subsequent garda search found equestrian equipment in the possession of McCartney.

The sergeant added that the injured party was in fear of a repetition of such events.

Solicitor for McCartney, Ray Lannon, said his client was a mother-of-three, and a vulnerable adult who had no passport and was not a flight risk.

District Court Judge Paul Kelly refused bail on the basis that the accused has no connection with Donegal.

Solicitor on behalf of Given, Mr Donough Cleary said he was applying for his client to be remanded on bail until Monday next.

He asked that medical treatment be given to his client for gunshot wounds he received to both his wrists and knees eight years ago.