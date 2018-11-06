Staff at Donegal store to brave cold for homeless

Staff at one of Donegal’s best-known stores are taking part in a ‘sleep out’ to help the homeless in the north west.

McElhinney’s management and staff will be braving the cold after organising a ‘Sleep Out’ for Simon in Donegal

which will take place this coming Saturday, November 10.

They aim to raise much-needed funds so that North West Simon Community can continue to break the cycle of homelessness for many individuals and families throughout Donegal.

All funds raised on the night will go directly towards the expansion of North West Simon Community homelessness programme in Donegal.

You can show your support by making a donation to the link below:

https.www.gofundme.com/sleepout-for-nw-simon-community