Cross-party delegation makes submission on Donegal's roads needs

A cross-party delegation from Donegal has made a submission to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the transport needs of the county.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Leas Cheann Comhairle of the Dáil, joined the cross-party delegation to TII which consisted of the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Seamus Ó Domhnaill and a cross-party delegation of councillors.

The submission made by Donegal County Council was both comprehensive and detailed, Deputy Gallagher said.

He said the report highlighted the transport needs of the county for the year ahead and outlined the overall strategy of the council for the infrastructural needs in the years ahead.

“I am fully supportive of the submission being made for the entire infrastructural needs for the county, it is essential we continue to invest heavily in our roads network and some of our larger projects within the county - such as Lifford to Letterkenny N14, the Bonagee Link Road Letterkenny, Ballybofey/Stranorlar bypass along with the Ballybofey to Lifford N15 road and the final phase of the Inver to Killybegs N56 road urgently need to be progressed. These critical pieces of roadway are essential for the future development of the county and as such must be prioritised by TII and the Government as part of the strategist investment plan,” he said.

“I welcome the inclusion as shovel-ready projects on the N56, particularly the Dungloe to Cloghbolie consisting of 7.5 km of roadway and Letterilly to Kilraine consisting of 7.5 Km of roadway, these are two new projects earmarked by the council for starting in 2019 , should funding be made available. While existing projects will continue to completion namely the Coolboy to Kilmacreanan and Mountcharles to Inver – the submission made provision for funding to complete this works," he said.

“As today’s submission was only a request for funding from Donegal County Council it is going to be important that the Department of Transport, along with the TII pay particular attention to the projects which the council have earmarked as priority for the county. I will be intensely lobbying the Department on the run up to the final allocation which will be made by the Minister in consultation with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

“It is imperative that we front load funding to a lot of these projects in anticipation of any consequences of Brexit, it is now that we must plan to remove any infrastructural bottlenecks or disadvantages in order that we can easily and without hassle access our markets. In my submission to the TII I requested that they consider upgrading the Pettigo to Laghey road, Kilraine to Frosses road and the Ballybofey to Cross road , as these three roads will be very significant in a Brexit context for the county .It is in that context that delegations such as todays are critically important for the county and I wish to compliment Donegal County Council in conjunction with the NRDO office Donegal Town who prepared the brief and for their excellent work they carried out in preparing the submission.”