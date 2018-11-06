Excellence in Business Award for Council’s Road Safety team

Donegal County Council (DCC) has, for the fourth year in a row, received an Excellence in Business Award by the Public Sector Magazine for its work on road safety.

The award acknowledges the good work being done by DCC in Road Safety this year especially with the safer cycling initiative to promote cycling safety by distributing High Viz gilets to cyclists. The gilets were distributed to cycling clubs as part of the campaign with the central message being Let’s Make cycling safer.

Cathaoirleach

The annual Excellence in Business Awards recognises companies and organisations that have demonstrated ‘outstanding service, continuity, track record and general excellence in business to the Public Sector, Irish companies and to the people of Ireland’.

Speaking following the announcement An Cathaoirleach Cllr Séamus Ó’Domhnaill welcomed the award saying “Receiving this award once is an outstanding achievement but receiving it four years in a row is a glowing endorsement of the work that is done by Donegal County Council year in year out in the area of road safety. The Council has for many years prioritised road safety and I would like to acknowledge those working in the area of road safety in the council. The award highlights the strong commitment and support to road safety from Donegal County Council, members of the public, partner agencies involved with the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and elected representatives”.

The Road Safety Officer for DCC, Brian O’Donnell said: "Road safety is a shared responsibility and it has to be based on the co-operation of all the agencies involved in the Donegal Road Safety Working Group and this award acknowledges the commitment of everyone involved with the task of making our roads safer.

“The safer cycling initiative was introduced with the hope that as many cyclists as possible would wear the high viz gilet and the feedback received to date is that cyclists are wearing the gilets and this has to be very positive. Cyclists need to be clearly visible and the distribution of the cycling gilet is a step in the right direction to help protect cyclists on the road. We would hope that clubs would follow our lead and introduce a high viz top as part of a cyclist’s club gear. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians all need to share the road safely and we should all respect each other's space and ensure that everyone stays safe on our roads," he said.