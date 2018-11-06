Donegal man Daragh Mc Gowan joins the Blackberry Hearing Team

Earlier this year Daragh Mc Gowan joined the Blackberry Hearing team as the most recent addition to their hard-working and professional team of audiologists. Daragh has 5 years in clinic experience with the day to day running of an audiology clinic in the North West. Having studied in Anglia Ruskin in Cambridge, Daragh is the second generation of his family to have studied audiology. Padraig Mc Gowan, Daragh’s father recently retired having served twenty years in audiology and practiced in Donegal for many years.

Daragh will operate Blackberry Hearing’s clinics in a range of towns including Donegal Town and Letterkenny. Having developed good working relations with local ENTs and GPs Daragh works hard to ensure his customers get the best care from Blackberry Hearing but also further assistance if medical help is required.

“It’s been a fantastic experience to join the Blackberry Hearing team not least because of their great customer care ethos but also the significant price reduction they offer on the top hearing aid brands”.

Daragh is the latest addition to Blackberry Hearing’s growing team of professional audiologists. The company priorities match Daragh’s own customer care reputation and every day more and more customers post strong feedback through social media on the positive life changing impact Blackberry Hearing has had on their life. These validated testimonials may be viewed on www.blackberryhearing.com/testimonials.



If you would like to arrange a free consultation with Daragh in Donegal Town, Letterkenny or any of the other clinics phone Blackberry Hearing at 01 6978470 for an appointment.

Testimonials:

Breda Gallahue “Guys this hearing Aid is brilliant I just recently got one off blackberry great service and brilliant after care so anyone that wants a hearing Aid this is place to purchase one.”

Ann French "I Got My Hearing Aids Last Thursday And I Can Assure You You Won’t Get Better Quality Or Price Anywhere Else Cause I’ve Had Others And BlackBerry Were Almost €4,000 Less As I Had Already Got Grant For Previous Ones I Didn’t Qualify Again”

Daragh McGowan at work in Blackberry Hearing Donegal