Sadness at passing of Nora Friel, principal of Loreto Letterkenny

The Minister for Education has led the tributes to Nora Friel, the principal of Loreto Letterkenny, who died on Monday.

A much loved and extremely popular lady, Ms. Friel died in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Her funeral will take place in her native Carrigart on Thursday.

The late Nora Friel

Minister for Education, Joe McHugh said we have lost a wonderful friend, neighbour and former colleague with the passing of Ms. Friel.

“Nora's impact on education will leave a lasting legacy,” he said.

“Her influence on so many students as a teacher and as a school principal, and her positive impact on the education system through her role as inspector, will always be remembered.

“I would like to extend my personal sympathy to Nora's family and to her other close family unit at Loreto Secondary School in Letterkenny at this very difficult time for all of them.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dhílís.”

Ms. Friel’s remains are reposing at her paternal home, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Her funeral from there will take place on Thursday to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.