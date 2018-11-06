John Downey arrested in Donegal in connection with deaths of two UDR soldiers

John Downey (66) who was arrested in Donegal yesterday is due in court in Dublin later today in relation to the murder of two soldiers in the north in 1972.

His arrest by gardaí in Donegal follows a joint operation with the PSNI.

The arrest was made under a European Arrest Warrant.

Mr Downey is wanted in the north, on suspicion of the murder of two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers, and on suspicion of aiding and abetting an explosion.

Lance Corporal Alfred Johnston and Private James Eames died when a device exploded in a car they were checking on the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen in 1972.

The Irish Times reported that a spokesman for the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland said: “Following careful consideration of all available evidence, a decision has been taken to prosecute one person for the offence of murder and for aiding and abetting the causing of an explosion.

“Extradition proceedings were initiated in the High Court in Dublin on Monday November 5, to seek the extradition of one man from the Republic of Ireland for trial in Northern Ireland.