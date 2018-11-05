Investigation launched following incident at Derry airport

A Donegal County Councillor (DCC) has praised the quick response of all those involved with the emergency landing of a plane at Derry airport yesterday evening.

A plane which had been scheduled to fly to London had to make an emergency landing at Derry airport shortly after taking off.

It is being reported that there was a smell of burning in the cockpit and the pilot made the call to land back in Derry.

A major emergency response team were on the ground to help those who disembarked the plane.

Members of Cllr Rena Donaghey's family were on the flight and she has praised the quick response of all involved. She said that passengers were offered services, such as, hotels and taxis in light of what had occurred. She said all passengers were treated exceptionally well at the airport and commended them.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident at Derry airport.