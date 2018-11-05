Two horses dead and one woman brought to hospital following Donegal fire

Two horses died and a woman was brought to hospital following a fire in Muff.

The fire broke out at Lenamore stables yesterday morning.

Fire crews from Donegal and Derry attended the scene and discovered that two horses were trapped inside the stables.

Despite the best efforts of the fire crew two horses died at the scene.

A woman was brought to hospital for medical treatment.

it is understood the stables are extensively damaged as a result of the fire.

Investigations by the Donegal Fire Service and An Garda Síochána continue.