Deaths in Donegal - Monday, November 5

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Connie Hegarty, Kilcar

- Caroline Jahn, Letterkenny

- Brian Moran, Lucan and Bundoran

- Bridget O'Neill, Omagh and Milford

Connie Hegarty Crowkerragh, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Connie Hegarty, Crowkerragh, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at his home. Removal from there on Tuesday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Caroline Jahn, No. 4 Lynwood, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Caroline Jahn, No. 4 Lynwood, Carnamuggagh, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday, November 5 from 6pm. Removal from there at 6.45pm going to St. Eunan's Cathedral to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there on Tuesday at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Bridget O’Neill, Cannon Hill, Omagh, formerly Bunlin, Milford

The death has taken place of Bridget O’Neill, nee Coyle, peacefully at Three Rivers Nursing Home. Bridget, from Cannon Hill, Omagh, is formerly from Bunlin, Milford.

Remains are reposing at her son Padraig’s residence, 17 Sperrin View, Omagh.

Funeral on Tuesday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with interment in Drumragh cemetery.

House private from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

Brian Moran, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Bundoran

The death has taken place in the Hermitage Medical Clinic of Brian Moran, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly Bundoran.

Remains will repose at his residence on Monday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Cashel Cemetery, Newtowncashel, Co. Longford.

Family flowers only and donations in lieu for Cancer Research.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.