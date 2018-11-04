Glenfin bow out of Ulster Club Championship after defeat to Banagher

Brilliant Banagher shrugged off the early loss of two key players to power their way to the semi-final of the Ulster club championship.

Banagher 2-13

Glenfin 0-8

Team captain Paul Cartin was black-carded after just two minutes for a rash challenge on Gavin McDermott.

Banagher threw on Michael Anderson and took the game to a very defensive Glenfin side who were always struggling against a much more physically powerful Banagher side who played with patience, power and panache.

And they did not panic when their keeper Darrel McDermott lost possession with Conor Ward of Glenfin bearing down on goal.

McDermott hauled the Glenfin man down and earned Banagher’s second yellow card in the 17ht minute.

But, in between it was all Banagher as they totally dominated the action and were well worth their half time lead of 0-7 to 0-3.

They always had a few extra options up front as Glenfin struggled to contain their lively attack.

Glenfin had a good chance of a goal in the 21stminute when Stephen Carr bore down on the Banagher goal and slipped the ball inside to Gerard Ward whose blasted shot was deflected wide for a 45.

But this game was really killed off as a contest in the 40thminute when a high hopeful lob from livewire corner back Shane Murphy was fumbled by Glenfin keeper Andrew Walsh and impressive Banagher wing forward Gavin O’Neill tapped it home.

O’Neill’s crucial strike effectively sealed this affair as Glenfin emptied their bench but could not make any rea impact on the dominant Derry men.

Mark Lynch played a quick free to last minute substitute Ciaran Lynch to open the winners account after five minutes.

Gerard Ward equalized from a 45 metre free a minute later, before Banagher full-forward Shane Farren sold a lovely dummy before bending the ball over the bar with his right boot.

A Tiarnan O’Neill free came off the post and was caught by the alert Brian Og McGilligan who stretched Banagher’s lead to 0-3 to 0-1.

Ward narrowed the gap again to two points from a free but that was to be their last score for 13 minutes.

Mark Lynch was on target for the winners as Stephen Ward got a fine long range point for the losers.

Glenfin were in a more positive mood in the second half and Gerard Ward blaze over to narrow the gap to 0-7 to 0-4.

But it was all downhill for Glenfin after O’Neill’s goal.

The referee played six minutes extra time, but there was never any real chance of the impressive Banagher being caught.

And they lost a third man to a black card when centre back Sean McCullagh was lined while Glenfin substitute Gavin McDermott also walked on a straight red card.

This was a thoroughly deserved victory for a powerful and pacey Banagher side who have the look a team that will go all the way.

BANAGHER: Darrell McDermott; Shane Murphy (1-1) Ruairi McCloskey, Oisin McCloskey; Paul Cartin, Sean McCullagh, Darragh McCloskey; Brian Og McGilligan (0-1), Mark Lynch (0-2f); Gavin O’Neill (1-3), Peter Hagan, Ciaran Lynch (0-1); Niall Moore, Shane Farren (0-1), Tiarnan Moore (0-1). Subs., Michael Anderson (0-1) for Paul Cartin (b-card 2) Killian McDermott for Darrell McDermott (b-card 18) Conor Feeney (0-2) for Tiarnan Moore (50), Stefan McCloskey for Ciaran Lynch (52) John Lynch for Shane Murphy, Pauric McCloskey for Mark Lynch (59)

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Ross Marley, John Harkin, Gary Herron; Daniel McGlynn, Frank McGlynn, Stephen Carr; Stephen Ward (0-1), Pat Costello; Karl McGlynn, Jason Morrow (0-1) Gavin McDermott; Gerard Ward (0-53f) Ciaran Brady, Conor Ward. Subs., Eoin Donnellan for Patrick Costello, Paddy O’Connor for Ciaran Brady and Gary Dorrian (0-1), for Stephen Ward (h-time), Stephen McDermott for Conor Ward (40), Matthew McGinley for Karl McGlynn (44)

REFEREE: Noel Mooney (Cavan)