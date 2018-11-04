Donegal business programme targets high-growth start ups in US and Ireland

High growth start-up technology businesses in Ireland and in the greater Philadelphia area of the USA, are being urged to get involved in a remarkable new programme that could see them establish international links in Ireland for the Eurozone and the rest of the world.

The exciting new Delta Accelerator Programme - will be brought to Philadelphia this month under the banner of “The North West Innovation Fund” in partnership with the Donegal County Enterprise Fund and Local Enterprise Office, Donegal, who are driving the trans-Atlantic project.

According to Michael Tunney, secretary of the Donegal County Enterprise Fund and Head of Enterprise in the county, they are seeking globally ambitious businesses who have already secured some seed investment, to join a cohort of international participants on the programme geared towards helping them navigate the journey to success and growth in the fastest time.

He hopes the programme will draw candidates from University of Delaware, Temple University, Drexel University and Villanova University in the Philadelphia area as well as applicants from Universities all across Ireland.

“We are going to Philadelphia in November and are really keen to find young high-growth companies hungry to make a mark on a worldwide scale. We’d love them to grow their high-growth tech businesses in Donegal where they can build from a lower cost base, access a highly educated workforce and exeprience an amazing quality of life,” Mr Tunney added.

One of the really unique aspects of this tailor-made programme is the fact that the Accelerator phase will involve a series of workshops that will end with a pitch event to investment angels.

“In order to attract globally ambitious businesses we wanted to make sure that there are real investment opportunities for them by being part of the programme. By giving the participants access to Venture Capital investors with international reach, powerful networks and hands-on experienced involvement, we are certain that participants will benefit immensely from the support, guidance and investment opportunities the Delta programme will provide.”

According to Gerry Moan, who has been working with Michael Tunney to lay the groundwork for the initiative, the robust programme will help new technology businesses get off to a great start.

Companies interested in taking part will be first asked to take part in a one-day selection process called ‘Life’s a Pitch,’ where the expert panel will be on the look out for people with passion and a positive attitude towards developing a business idea.

Those selected for the Delta Programme will then take part in an innovative 9-day series of workshops, delivered over three months (January, February and March 2019) on location in County Donegal.

“Life’s a Pitch and The Delta Accelerator works with entrepreneurial teams that have a minimum of 500k in seed already, have some strong early customers and who see Europe as a market for growth. This programme will ready those businesses for that growth and investment,” Gerry Moan commented.

Each facet of the process has a unique and a specific set of supports that, he says, also are ahead of the curve in terms of assisting the needs of the stakeholders at each stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

The programme will be led from the front by an internationally accomplished team and Moan added that the strong network, access to capital and the knowledge base of the local talent pool, significantly adds to the opportunities for selected participants.

“For any tech business already up and running and truly passionate about making an impact on a global scale, this is an opportunity too good to miss,” he stated.

Companies wishing to find out more about the programme and how they can be part of it, are urged to apply immediately on the website - https://smartinvestventures. com/smartbase-startup/

The first phase of the selection is the one-day selection process called Life’s a Pitch, the next of which will be delivered with the support of Ciright on Tuesday, November 13 and Wednesday 14 at 7 Union Hill, Conshohocken. Irish pitches have been pencilled in for December 12.

The high-power international programme will start in Donegal in January 2019 after interested businesses pitch for a coveted place, with further three-day training sessions planned in Donegal in February and March 2019.