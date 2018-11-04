Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, November 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Robert Wilson, Magherabeg, Downings

- Hugh McGuinness, Donroman, Carrownaffe, Moville

- Patrick Greene, Donegal Town and formerly of Gortahork

Robert Wilson, Magherabeg, Downings

The death has occurred of Robert Wilson, Magherabeg, Downings.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there today (Sunday), going to Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart for Service at 3pm followed by interment in the family burial ground.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Motor Neurons Disease, c/o any family member.

Hugh McGuinness, Donroman, Carrownaffe, Moville

The death has taken place of Hugh McGuinness, Donroman, Carrownaffe, Moville

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 9am followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Patrick Greene, Donegal Town and formerly of Gortahork

The death has occurred of Patrick Greene, Old Golf Course Road, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at the family home on the Old Golf Course Road. Removal on Sunday, November 4 to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for 11.30am Mass with Cremation to follow at 5pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

House private on Sunday morning please.

