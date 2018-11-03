Narrowest 'Yes' margin was in Donegal

There were just over 1,204 votes between the Yes and No votes in the Blasphemy referendum in Donegal, the narrowest margin in all 40 constituencies.

The Yes vote in percentage terms is 51.53% yes, 48.47% No.

Other constituencies where the Yes v No votes were close included Sligo/Leitrim where some voters from south Donegal cast their votes.

In Sligo/Leitrim the referendum was passed by 56.10% while in Cavan/Monaghan the margin was 56.11% in favour.

40 out of 40 constituencies voted in favour of removing the reference to Blasphemy from the Constitution.

The total ‘Yes’ vote was 951,650 (64.85%) and the total ‘No’ vote was 515,808 (35.15%). The turnout in the Blasphemy Referendum was 43.79%.



The Donegal vote was as follows:

Electorate: 119,318

Total poll: 40,187

% Turnout: 33.68%

Valid Poll: 39.420

Votes Yes: 20,312

Votes No: 19,108

% Yes: 51.53%

% No: 48.47%