Former campaign manager gives his view on the Peter Casey he knows

(This article appeared in the Donegal Democrat on Thursday, November 1, 2018, written by Pat McArt who has worked with Mr Casey "off and on" for a number of years and was his presidential campaign manager up until Mr Casey got his four county council nominations. Pat McArt writes a column for our Tuesday papers, the Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press).

He called the president ‘a liar’ live on air, suggesting he couldn’t ‘lie straight in bed’. When the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar criticised his campaigning rhetoric he told him to ‘shut his trap’ and then just about a week out from polling and with his vote hovering around a far from impressive one per cent he came out with comments about Travellers that catapulted him from ‘zero to hero’ almost overnight.

This is the distilled version of the highlights, or lowlights, depends how you choose to look at these things, of the Peter Casey presidential campaign.

Rumours have it that he is appearing on tomorrow night’s Late Late Show so if you are wondering why he has suddenly gone silent I would presume a gagging order has gone out from RTÉ telling him to zip it or else he’ll have nothing new or exciting to tell ‘Tubbs’.

After the absolute media circus of the past week Peter must be feeling like a Trappist monk who has just been forced to take a vow of silence.

But that didn’t, of course, stop him going on the airwaves on Bank Holiday Monday last to do a somewhat bizarre interview with Miriam O’Callaghan.

In his quiet Derry accent the man of the moment told O’Callaghan, who had asked what his next move was going to be, that it was his opinion that running for the Dáil as an ‘independent’ was a complete waste of time – independents had no power and couldn’t get things done – and that it was his intention of joining, forthwith, Fianna Fáil and become Taoiseach. And, he added, if Fianna Fáil didn’t agree or want that, he would set up Independent Fianna Fáil. (There was a lad from Fanad who tried this some years back. Didn’t work out that great!)

As he is unelected, has no connections with the party, has received no invite to join and ignores the fact the FF already has two sitting TDs in the county it is a ‘strategy’, for want of a better term, that seems more than a little ill conceived. No wonder Miriam went back, towards the end of the interview, to ask: “Are you serious?”

But it’s typical Casey.

"IT WAS NEVER BORING"

I have worked with Peter Casey off and on for the past couple of years. He approached me one day after we had appeared together on the Shaun Doherty Show on Highland Radio to give him a hand with his political campaign. In the months and years that followed I will say it was never boring; it was many other things, believe me, but never that.

Casey doesn’t really have a filter when it comes to politics; he’s not a natural politician. That lack of a filter can be both his greatest strength and his greatest weakness.

Like his comments last Monday, I doubt very much if he even thought his comments about the Travellers were the least bit controversial. He just said what came off the top of his head. He got really lucky.

He would have got absolutely ruined had his generalised comments about Travellers been made in isolation – that they were basically a group camping on someone else’s land – but that he could point to a specific location, in Thurles, where they had turned down five/six new houses built at a cost of €1.75m struck a massive chord with the electorate who are reading and hearing an almost daily diet about the plight of our homeless.

But I doubt if Peter had, at any stage, made that cold calculation of how high risk it was before shooting from the hip.

Whatever his intent, it paid off big time, getting a reaction that saw him dominating every news bulletin and every newspaper headline in the days preceding polling. From bottom of the poll he surged mightily to take second spot behind Michael D. Politically, he hit the mother lode.

MASS OF CONTRADICTIONS

Peter Casey is not a racist. That's definite. He’s far from it. But he is, politically, a mass of contradictions. On some issues he’s well to the right, others way to the left.

He’s more than a little ambivalent about the benefits of the EU. He doesn’t believe in our neutrality. And, somewhat contradictory, he wants to join a party (Fianna Fáil) but, like Groucho Marx, probably doesn’t really want to join any club that would have him as a member. Unless he’s the boss he won’t be able to work the discipline needed to remain in a party structure.



* Finally, I should explain my role. I was Peter Casey’s presidential campaign manager but left the Casey Campaign team after he got his four county council nominations. We didn’t fall out or anything like that. I just came to the conclusion he was always going to do what he wanted to do, not what I thought he should do. I didn’t see the point of being there.