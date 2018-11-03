More optimistic note struck on Brexit deal

A Brexit deal that meets Irish concerns is “very close”, a press conference heard yesterday after a meeting between Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Lidington, the most senior member of Theresa May's government, agreed with Coveney at the press conference that a withdrawal agreement can be secured in the coming weeks.

Mr Coveney said he believed a deal could be done but warned: "I think it's important that the commitments that have been made are followed through on in full".