Winds ease up as yellow warning ends, cooler tonight

A windy start this morning, a status yellow warning ends at 12 noon today as those winds ease.

Expect heavy rain also today, temperatures between 12 -14 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue to occur tonight but they will become increasingly confined to western parts of the province as the night goes on and long clear spells will occur. Moderate to fresh south to southwest winds will continue strong and gusty in the coastal fringes. Lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

Sunday, according to Met Éireann will be a predominantly dry day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny intervals, with just the odd light passing shower occurring in the west of the province. Cloud will tend to thicken through the latter half of the afternoon with perhaps a few spots of rain and drizzle developing by dusk. Moderate southerly breezes will become light in the afternoon and will backing southeasterly by evening. Top temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Next week's weather will be quite unsettled, it will wet and breezy.