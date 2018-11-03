Peter Casey repeats ambitions on running in Donegal but he may also run in another constituency

Peter Casey, runner-up in the Presidential election, was challenged by several members of the Travelling community on last night's Late Late Show.

Casey, who has a business in Donegal and a home in Greencastle, said he will run for a Dáil seat in Donegal, and maybe other constituencies as well.

Asked why he thought it was acceptable to “victimise Travellers further”, Casey defended himself.

“I was not victimising anyone. I’m all about inclusion. We need more inclusion. By marginalising a community, it’s wrong.”

During the Presidential campaign, Casey said that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”, and that Travellers are “not paying their fair share of taxes in society”.

Last night, Casey repeated his position that no group should be treated differently. He agreed to meet representatives of the Travelling community at Pavee Point, which advocates on behalf of Travellers.

Casey rounded on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: "I think it's the first time in history that the Taoiseach got actually involved in actively campaigning against a candidate," he said.

"Now it's not against the constitution - he can back a candidate - but it's totally in breach of the spirit of the constitution for him to get actually actively involved and actually try and work against somebody - somebody who was democratically nominated by four county councils