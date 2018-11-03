Former Donegal priest who indecently assaulted a young girl is jailed for nine months

A former Donegal priest who had “simulated sex” with a young girl as he drove her to Dublin in his car, was jailed for nine months at Donegal Circuit Court in Donegal Town on Friday.

In jailing 83-year-old Con Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick, Judge John Aylmer said he did not accept that the offences were at the “lower end of the scale”.

The judge said that while no penetration had taken place the former priest had simulated oral sex and had pushed the child’s face into his crotch until he had satisfied himself.

The judge said the defendant had climbed on top of the girl and a “significant level of both force and violence” was used.

The judge said that given the defendant’s position of authority as a priest and because he was accepted by the family, this was “a grievous breach of trust against the young girl and her family”. And the effect on the victim was on-going after 43 years and the offences were on the higher end of the scale.

Mitigating factors were his plea albeit late, his age and the fact that prison would be “onerous” on him, although he was a “fit” person.

The defendant had been of previous good character and had no previous or subsequent matters. The former priest was now on the Sex Offenders' Register and had a significant “fall from grace”.

83-year-old Con Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault against the female on dates between January 1, 1976 and December 31, 1976 at a location in Donegal.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to a similar third count that occurred at an unknown location between Donegal and Dublin on dates between January 1, 1976 and June 30, 1977.

The State entered a nolle prosequi on two other counts on the indictment, the court heard.

Judge John Aylmer initially imposed a sentence of 15 months but suspended the final six months and the ex priest was bound to be of good behaviour and keep the peace on his own bond of €100 for a year.