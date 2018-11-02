Man found guilty of indecent assault on young girl in early 1980s

A man has been found guilty of one count of indecent assault on a young female in the 1980s, after a four- day trial at Donegal circuit court.

A jury took almost three hours to find him guilty of the first count against the young female on a majority verdict of ten to two after failing to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury had earlier found him not guilty of a second alleged indecent assault against the same young female and not guilty of another alleged indecent assault against a second young female.

Those verdicts were arrived at after deliberating for two hours and eight minutes.

The defendant, who can’t be named for legal reasons, had denied all three charges before the court, that were alleged to have happened in a period from 1980 to to 1981.

Defence counsel Brian McCartney asked for a pre sentence report as his client had no previous convictions.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned sentence until April 2 and remanded the defendant on continuing bail until that date at the circuit court.