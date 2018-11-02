Met Éireann issues a status yellow weather alert for Donegal

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Donegal and five other counties as the remnants of Tropical Storm Oscar are set to blast the west and northwest coasts.

The alert will be in place for from Friday, November 2, at 3pm until 12pm on Saturday, November 3.

Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, gust 90 to 100 km/h later Friday and Friday night in Atlantic coastal counties, strongest on the coast.