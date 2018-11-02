Now is the time to plan your style for Christmas

It is the begining of November, which is just enough time to have your hair looking great for Christmas time.

You have enough time to plan your style and you have enough time to treat your hair weekly to get it in great shape.

One of my customers was in the salon recently, she usually has fine limp hair. She also has blonde colour and hi-lites .

This last few visits we have noticed that her hair is really in good shape. It feels healthy and thicker . She is just using good shampoo and gives herself a hair mask once a week.

In my opinion you only need four products - a good shampoo, conditioner, a hair mask and a hair oil.

I hear you say what is a good shampoo? I know that salon shampoos are so much better than shampoo from the supermarket, as I have done some testing myself.

Keep them for yourself, don't leave in the family shower.

Salon shampoo

Most salons are stocking their Christmas stock right now which means they should be on offer.

Hair Masks or treatments are very important. If you start this week your hair should be tip-top by December 25.

My personal favourite is Joico K-pack Revitaluxe (they have not paid me to say that). It costs €23 and you will get easily 6-8 treatments from it .

There are countless natural masks that you can make from household ingredients that I have written about previously.

You can also have these treatments done at the salon.

Finally I want to say once again about your consultation - you are probably going to be in your salon soon , this is the time to bring in your photos of hair you have had previously and liked, or of some photos online that you like.

Now is the time to talk to your hairdresser about what type of style is possible for you , how you are feeling about the condition of your hair, how you can go about planning for Christmas or a future event you may have coming up.

This is the time to see what is available to buy in your salon for yourself or a loved one.

In my salon I have gorgeous packages in the shape of a Christmas cracker - each contains a shampoo, conditioner and a mask, all in smaller bottles for around €15.

If you have any questions or need some advise, don't hesitate to call Arroo Hair, Kinlough on 071 9843777 , or send me a message on Facebook.