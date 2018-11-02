Gardaí launch renewed appeal for information into Donegal murder

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information in relation to the murder of Sebastian Adamowicz.

The Polish national, was found with extensive head injuries in a house in Sylvan Park on Wednesday November 1, 2017.

The 36-year-old died on November 2 in hospital and following the results of a postmortem the investigation was upgraded to murder.

Gardaí are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist with their investigation, particularly anyone in the Gortlee area where the victim had lived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.