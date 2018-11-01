Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, November 1, 2018

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John McGowan, 10 Carrontlieve, Fahan

- Mabel Ena Hunter, Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh

- Pat James Burke, Main Street, Frosses

- Breda Burke, née McGrath, Ballyshannon and formerly of Fermanagh

- Margaret O'Gara, née McGuire, Meath and formerly of Glencolmcille

- Daniel Sweeney, Ballintemple Lower, Falcarragh

- Raymond McLaughlin, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

John McGowan, 10 Carrontlieve, Fahan

The death has taken place of John McGowan, 10 Carrontlieve, Fahan.

His remains will be reposing at his home from 6pm this evening, Thursday, November 1.

Funeral from his home on Saturday, November 3 at 10:15am going to St Maura’s Church, Fahan for requiem mass at 11am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 9pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Mabel Ena Hunter, Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Mabel Ena Hunter, Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest tomorrow at 12.45pm to Donagh Parish Church, Carndonagh for Funeral service at 1pm.

Cremation to follow on Saturday in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2pm.

Mary Ellen Bonner, Rannyhual, Mulladuff

The death has occurred of Mary Ellen Bonner, Rannyhual, Mulladuff.

Reposing at her son, Martin’s house from 2pm on Thursday.

Removal on Friday, at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 7pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery

Family time please from 10pm – 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Shuttle bus available from Murrays.

Pat James Burke, Main Street, Frosses

The death has taken place of Pat James Burke, Main Street, Frosses. Reposing at his late residence on Thursday from 11am until 10pm. Rosary at 10pm. Removal on Friday for 12 noon Funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Friday morning. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Community Hospital Donegal Town c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Breda Burke, née McGrath, Ballyshannon and formerly of Fermanagh

The death has taken place of Breda Burke, née McGrath, Creevy Rossnowlagh Road, Ballyshannon and formerly of Belleek, County Fermanagh. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 11am to 9pm. House private at all other times. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am to St Patrick’s Church Ballyshannon followed by interment in St John the Baptist Cemetery, Toura. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Franciscan Missionary Union c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director or any family member.

Margaret O'Gara, née McGuire, Meath and formerly of Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Margaret O’Gara, née McGuire of Harlockstown, Dunboyne, County Meath and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Remains reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Dunboyne on Thursday evening from 5pm – 8pm. Removal to St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille on Friday evening arriving for 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Bríd Carr Memorial Fund, C/o Michael Byrne Funeral Director, Cashel, Glencolmcille.

Daniel Sweeney, Ballintemple Lower, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Daniel Sweeney, Ballintemple Lower, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence in Ballintemple from 3pm on Thursday, November 1.

Rosary Thursday and Friday night at 9pm.

Family time from after the Rosary until 10am.

Removal to St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh on Saturday, November 3 for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital c/o Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork, or to any family member.

Raymond McLaughlin, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Raymond McLaughlin, funeral director, Maryville, St Mary’s Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there at 9.30am on Friday, November 2, going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

