Temporary traffic management system in Ardara due to road works

Work on the next phase the N56 Ardara Pavement Strengthening project started on Wednesday.

This phase involves the replacement of the existing water service connections on behalf of Irish Water, within the road only.

The work commenced this week at the Loughras Point Junction, working through the main street up to Ard Na Gréine Housing Estate on the Glenties side of the town.

This stage of the works is expected to take approximately four weeks, however this is heavily dependent on ground conditions.

Temporary traffic management arrangements will be in operation for the duration of this stage of the works including some parking restrictions through Main Street and Front Street.

Donegal County Council and the main contractor will liaise directly with local residents and businesses affected by the works throughout.

Any premises whose water service may be affected by the works will be notified directly in advance.

Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused during the works.