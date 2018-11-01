'Bring it on' - Donegal TDs don't fear Casey

Donegal TDs say they aren't worried about the prospect of competing against man-of-the-moment Peter Casey in a general election.

Mr Casey, who got higher percentage figures in Tipperary, Roscommon, Galway and Limerick than his 32.8% of the Donegal vote, now wants to run in Donegal, where he says he will top the poll.

Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin says they have “no fear” of him. Fianna Fáil's Pat the Cope Gallagher says he will meet the challenge head on, if it arises, and advised Mr Casey to apply to his party for membership.

Independent TD Thomas Pringle says he's not concerned but thinks Inishowen-based candidates have something to worry about.

Today's Donegal Democrat carries comprehensive coverage of last weekend's election and Blasphemy Referendum and in a special feature, Pat McArt tells us what he knows about Peter Casey - perhaps the big story of Election 2018.