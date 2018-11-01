Donegal presenters bring home presitigious awards

Two Donegal presenters have scooped major media awards at Oireachtas na Gaeilge.

Raidió na Gaeltachta's (RnaG) Damien Ó Domhnaill won Réalta Óg na Bliana at an awards ceremony which was held in Killarney last night. Damien has been working with RnaG in Derrybeg since 2014. He often reports on sports and news. He also produces the highly successful show Ronán Beo.

TG4's Caitlín NicAoidh won Pearsa Teilifíse na Bliana. Caitlín who is firm favourite on our television screens is a native of Falcarragh.

Caitlin is the ambassador this year for Bliain na Gaeilge.