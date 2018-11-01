Letterkenny national school gets all-clear following inspection

A Letterkenny national school has been given the all-clear following a structural assessment.

The Education Minister, Joe McHugh, has said that the Letterkenny Educate Together can open, as normal, after the midterm break without any internal or external intervention.

The national school was the only school in the county which was part of the inspections.

The number of schools that require protective works prior to reopening after the midterm break has risen to 17, while question marks remain over a further 13.

A decision on the final 13 schools is expected later today after a full analysis of structural reports.